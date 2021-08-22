Cancel
Stoneville, NC

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Stoneville

Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(STONEVILLE, NC) A sunny Sunday is here for Stoneville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stoneville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bZOalJk00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Stoneville, NC
