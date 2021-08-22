Cancel
Webster, TX

Sun forecast for Webster — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Webster (TX) Weather Channel
Webster (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(WEBSTER, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Webster, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Webster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bZOahmq00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Webster (TX) Weather Channel

Webster (TX) Weather Channel

Webster, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
