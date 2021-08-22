Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast

PIKEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



