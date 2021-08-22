Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast
PIKEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
