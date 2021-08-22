Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cynthiana, KY

Sunday has sun for Cynthiana — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CYNTHIANA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cynthiana. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cynthiana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bZOadFw00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana, KY
181
Followers
563
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cynthiana, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cynthiana, KYPosted by
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Cynthiana

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cynthiana: Wednesday, August 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 26: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance

Comments / 0

Community Policy