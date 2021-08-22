Cancel
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Advance

Posted by 
Advance (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bZOaYnB00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Advance, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

