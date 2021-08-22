Gansevoort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GANSEVOORT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of rain showers then rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F 14 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Heavy rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 79 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.