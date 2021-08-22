Gansevoort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Sunday, August 22
Chance of rain showers then rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- 14 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Heavy rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
