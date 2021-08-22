Cancel
Hazel Crest, IL

Sunday sun alert in Hazel Crest — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hazel Crest (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HAZEL CREST, IL) A sunny Sunday is here for Hazel Crest, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazel Crest:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bZOaW1j00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

