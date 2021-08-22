Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitman, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitman

Posted by 
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bZOaV9000

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 78 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman, MA
92
Followers
561
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitman, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WHITMAN, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Whitman — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WHITMAN, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy