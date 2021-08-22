4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitman
WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 78 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
