Claxton, GA

A rainy Sunday in Claxton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CLAXTON, GA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Claxton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claxton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bZOaTNY00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

