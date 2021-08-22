Weather Forecast For Dobson
DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
