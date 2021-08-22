Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
