Newberry, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NEWBERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bZOaMRh00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry, FL
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

