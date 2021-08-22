Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek
SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
