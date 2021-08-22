Sunday sun alert in Bellwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BELLWOOD, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bellwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellwood:

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.