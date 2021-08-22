Cancel
Bladenboro, NC

Sunday rain in Bladenboro: Ideas to make the most of it

Bladenboro (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BLADENBORO, NC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Bladenboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bladenboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bZOZvmt00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

