Portland, IN

Portland Weather Forecast

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Portland, IN
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Portland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PORTLAND, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

