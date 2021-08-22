Portland Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
