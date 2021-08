I recently had the opportunity to visit Ford's Dearborn Development Center as well as its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, to check out the F-150 Lightning up close. The highlight of the visit was an F-150 test ride with Ford's Global Manager of Electric Vehicles, Darren Palmer as my driver. (And that led to the news at the end of this post) We took a few laps around Ford's Dearborn test track, and Palmer wasn't shy about showing off the F-150's 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, which happens to be the most torque that any production F-150 has ever had.