Shasta Lake, CA

Shasta Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bZOYoxf00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

