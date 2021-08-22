Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast For Madison

Madison (NC) Weather Channel
MADISON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bZOYlJU00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Madison County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Madison County through 900 PM EDT At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anderson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Madison County, including the following locations... Country Club Heights, Edgewood, River Forest, Woodlawn Heights, Chesterfield and Pendleton. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 221 and 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

