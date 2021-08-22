Cancel
Country Club Hills, IL

Weather Forecast For Country Club Hills

Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bZOYgtr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

