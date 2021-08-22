Cancel
Ware, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ware

Posted by 
Ware (MA) Weather Channel
Ware (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WARE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bZOY8AW00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 74 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ware (MA) Weather Channel

Ware (MA) Weather Channel

Ware, MA
