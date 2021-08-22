Cancel
Clayton, DE

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Clayton

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CLAYTON, DE) Sunday is set to be rainy in Clayton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bZOXrKP00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Clayton, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

