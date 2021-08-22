Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donalsonville, GA

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel
Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(DONALSONVILLE, GA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Donalsonville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Donalsonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bZOXqRg00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel

Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel

Donalsonville, GA
168
Followers
565
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donalsonville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Donalsonville, GAPosted by
Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(DONALSONVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Donalsonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy