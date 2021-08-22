4-Day Weather Forecast For Clairton
CLAIRTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
