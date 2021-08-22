Cancel
Penns Grove, NJ

Sunday rain in Penns Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel
Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PENNS GROVE, NJ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Penns Grove Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Penns Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bZOXn2j00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel

Penns Grove, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

