Keyport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEYPORT, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
