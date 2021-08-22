Keyport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KEYPORT, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.