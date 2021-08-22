Cancel
Quitman, GA

Sunday rain in Quitman: Ideas to make the most of it

Quitman (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(QUITMAN, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Quitman Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quitman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bZOXfyv00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

