Hempstead, TX

Hempstead Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel
Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bZOXe6C00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel

Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel

