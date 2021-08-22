Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, SC

Weather Forecast For Liberty

Posted by 
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LIBERTY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bZOXcKk00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel

Liberty (SC) Weather Channel

Liberty, SC
131
Followers
564
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Liberty, SCPosted by
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Liberty — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LIBERTY, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Liberty. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy