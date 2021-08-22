Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HOLLY RIDGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bZOXbS100

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge, NC
105
Followers
569
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Ridge, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Holly Ridge, NCPosted by
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Holly Ridge

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holly Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy