Saluda, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Saluda

Posted by 
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SALUDA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bZOXXrz00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

