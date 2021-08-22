4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Station
LAKE STATION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
