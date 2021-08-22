Cancel
White Plains, MD

Sunday rain in White Plains meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(WHITE PLAINS, MD) Sunday is set to be rainy in White Plains, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bZOXUDo00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

White Plains, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

