Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnsville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burnsville

Posted by 
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bZOXQgu00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville, NC
248
Followers
567
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy