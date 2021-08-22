Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(INDIAN HEAD, MD) Sunday is set to be rainy in Indian Head, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Head:

Sunday, August 22 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



