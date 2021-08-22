Cancel
Arden, NC

Arden Daily Weather Forecast

Arden (NC) Weather Channel
Arden (NC) Weather Channel
ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bZOXKdm00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

