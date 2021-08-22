Arden Daily Weather Forecast
ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0