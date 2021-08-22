Summersville Daily Weather Forecast
SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0