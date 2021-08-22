Daily Weather Forecast For Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0