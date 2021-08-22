Cancel
Pearl River, LA

Sunday sun alert in Pearl River — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Pearl River (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PEARL RIVER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pearl River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pearl River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bZOXG6s00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

