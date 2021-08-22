Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton, OR

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Silverton

Posted by 
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silverton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bZOXCZy00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton, OR
127
Followers
566
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Silverton, ORPosted by
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silverton: Wednesday, August 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, August 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 27:

Comments / 1

Community Policy