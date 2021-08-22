Sun forecast for Tell City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(TELL CITY, IN) A sunny Sunday is here for Tell City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tell City:

Sunday, August 22 Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.