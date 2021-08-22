Cancel
Hebron, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hebron

Hebron (KY) Weather Channel
Hebron (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HEBRON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bZOX7Fa00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

