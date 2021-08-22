Cancel
Millersburg, OH

Millersburg Weather Forecast

Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MILLERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bZOX6Mr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

