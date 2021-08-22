Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna
TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
