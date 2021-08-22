Homestead Daily Weather Forecast
HOMESTEAD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
