Sparta, GA

Sparta Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SPARTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bZOWyKR00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sparta, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

