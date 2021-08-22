Sparta Weather Forecast
SPARTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
