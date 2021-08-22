Cancel
Hertford, NC

Weather Forecast For Hertford

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

