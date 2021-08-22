Sunday rain in Wauchula: Ideas to make the most of it
(WAUCHULA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wauchula Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wauchula:
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
