4-Day Weather Forecast For Bunker Hill
BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
