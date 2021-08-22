Weather Forecast For Poplar Grove
POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0