Dayton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 23
Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
